Islamabad [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): Pakistan continues to witness a hike in daily COVID cases as the country logged 1,455 fresh infections on Thursday, according to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Pakistan reported 1,232 COVID infections on Wednesday.

With the addition of new infections, the total COVID cases in the country reached 1,505,328, including 62,785 active cases.

A total of 2,914 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, thus taking the recovery tally to 1,412,429, according to NCOC.

However, as many as 18 people succumbed to the virus increasing the death toll to 30,114.

As many as 42,396 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus, of which 1,455 tested positive, thus recording a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent.

Notably, the positivity rate also witnessed a hike as compared to yesterday. A positivity rate of 2.95 per cent was recorded on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, of 1,455 positive patients, 1,220 are under critical care, as per NCOC. (ANI)

