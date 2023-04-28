Balochistan [Pakistan], April 28 (ANI): A police official of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station was killed after a roadside bomb went off all of a sudden in Khuzdar city of Balochistan, Dawn reported on Friday.

On his way to the police station, Inspector Sharbat Khan's vehicle was on the Quetta-Karachi Highway when a roadside bomb exploded.

According to hospital staff, Khan died there and then after the explosion completely wrecked his vehicle.

According to police, an IED containing about 5kg of explosive substance was used in the blast. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack as of now, Dawn reported.

However, an investigation has been launched into the attack, according to the police.

Balochistan's home minister, Mir Ziaullah Langove, denounced the act in the meantime.

He added that Pakistan would overcome any obstacle with the help of the population and that the nation's struggle against terrorism would continue until the last militant was neutralised. This is the second incident in Balochistan that has targeted CTD employees, reported Dawn.

Four Quetta CTD personnel were killed earlier on April 11 in a fierce gunfight with militants in the Killi Spin neighbourhood of Kuchlak town. During the raid, one claimed the terrorist was also slain. (ANI)

