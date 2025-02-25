Islamabad [Pakistan], February 25 (ANI): Pakistan's National Assembly's Opposition leader and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader, Omar Ayub Khan, and others has been indicted by Pakistan's anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Sargodha, in a case related to an attack on Mainwali judicial complex.

The bench, led by Judge Muhammad Naeem also indicted Punjab Assembly's Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bachar. The hearing has been adjourned till February 28 (Friday), as the court summons witnesses for the hearing, Geo news reported.

Atleast 57 people are named in the case, along with 150 other unknown people, the police officials said in a statement, as per Geo news.

This indictment comes a few weeks after an ATC in Faisalabad issued non-bailable warrants for Ayub Khan, Senate Opposition leader Shibli, PTI leader Kanwal Shauzab and former party leader Fawad Chaudhry in a case related to their alleged involvement for riots which occurred on May 9. The warrants were issued for failure to appear before the court for a case.

The case pertains to allegations of setting a police van on fire and accuses PTI leaders of aiding and encouraging arson. Arrest warrants were issued against the three PTI leaders and Fawad Chaudhry for failing to attend the previous hearing, now followed by the issuance of non-bailable warrants.

Multiple people, including the caretaker government, current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration, and also the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government has accused PTI for the riots. PTI in turn has vehemently denying any such allegations, as per geo news.

This indictment of PTI's leaders adds on to the party's problems, as its founder, Imran Khan, along with senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others have been facing numerous cases linked to the May 9 incident, during which military installations were attacked by an angry mob following Imran Khan's arrest in a graft case.

Following the violent incidents, individuals involved in the May 9 riots were tried in military courts, which sentenced 85 individuals, including Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Khan Niazi, to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years. Of the 67 people who filed mercy petitions, 19 have since been pardoned. (ANI)

