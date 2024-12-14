Islamabad [Pakistan], December 14 (ANI): Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said questioned the practicality of initiating talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf amid the protest from party demanding the release of its founder Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Defence Minister Asif said that the founder of PTI has himself expressed mistrust in his party leaders.

Asif remark came during a Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan."

"Where will such negotiations lead?" he asked, adding that the sudden discussion about talks has left people surprised.

Additionally, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui slammed PTI for its dual approach - speaking of negotiations while promoting civil disobedience, Geo News reported.

"You cannot shake hands with one hand while holding a sword in the other," Siddiqui remarked.

In a statement, Siddiqui said PTI cannot seek concessions while simultaneously planning civil disobedience.

Earlier in the day, PTI backtracked from their earlier position on holding negotiations with the government, with several party leaders saying that the formal dialogue has not started yet, The Express Tribune reported.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders said that the process will only begin after party founder Imran Khan gives the go-ahead for it.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said that the government has not received any formal communication from the Tehreek-e-Insaf regarding initiation of talks despite Imran Khan's party's claims of establishing a negotiations committee for this purpose,

On December 11, the ruling PML-N and PTI agreed to open formal communication channels - a move that aimed to replace confrontation with constructive dialogue, addressing long-standing issues and seeking to steady the ship of political stability, The Express Tribune reported.

The decision of two parties came after PTI leader Asad Qaiser and Salman Akram Raja met National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to offer condolences for his sister's death. (ANI)

