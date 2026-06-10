World News | Pakistan: Doctors Lay Siege to Health Secretariat in Peshawar as Neglect of Medical Workforce Sparks Outrage

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 10 (ANI): Frustration over years of stagnant wages erupted into a major protest as young doctors established a sit-in camp outside the office of the Provincial Health Secretary, accusing the government of ignoring their demands despite soaring inflation and worsening economic conditions, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, doctors from across the province converged on the Provincial Health Secretariat, launching an indefinite demonstration over the failure of authorities to revise their salaries since 2016.

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Large convoys of medical professionals arrived from Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, the Hazara region, and several other districts, significantly swelling the size of the protest. Each new group of arriving doctors raised slogans and expressed solidarity with colleagues, transforming the area outside the Health Secretary's office into a crowded protest zone. The influx of demonstrators reportedly overwhelmed the parking area, making access difficult and effectively confining senior officials to their offices.

The protesting doctors have pledged to continue their sit-in until concrete assurances are provided. To sustain the movement, participants have arranged tents, bedding, and food supplies, signalling their readiness for a prolonged standoff. The atmosphere at the secretariat resembled a political rally, with loud chants and continuous gatherings disrupting routine administrative operations.

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The intensity of the protest also affected the daily functioning of government employees working within the secretariat premises. In response, police personnel were deployed around the area to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain order. Young Doctors Association Provincial President Isfandyar stated that medical professionals are struggling to survive on salaries that have remained unchanged for nearly a decade, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The association is demanding a 100 per cent increase in salaries. However, Isfandyar stated that even a 50 per cent raise would provide some relief, considering the country's economic challenges and the demanding nature of doctors' duties. (ANI)

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