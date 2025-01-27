Sindh [Pakistan], January 27 (ANI): Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday issued a drought alert for several districts in Sindh, including Karachi, due to a significant 52 per cent decrease in rainfall this season, raising concerns about worsening drought conditions, Ary News reported citing PMD.

The dry spell is expected to continue until February and March, with areas like Naushahro Feroze, Sukkur, and Shaheed Benazirabad at high risk.

Also Read | OpenAI Copyright Infringement Lawsuit: NDTV, Hindustan Times, Indian Express Join ANI To Sue ChatGPT Developer Over Unauthorised Use of Content.

According to the PMD, the dry spell is expected to continue until February and March, worsening drought conditions and putting districts like Naushahro Feroze, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Jamshoro at risk.

To mitigate the effects of the drought, the PMD has instructed deputy commissioners in Karachi to make alternative arrangements, while district administrations in Khairpur and Tharparkar have been advised to take precautionary measures.

Also Read | January 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 27.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the PMD had issued a warning about emerging drought conditions in the country following scarce rainfall. The PMD reported that from September 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, Pakistan received 40 percent less rainfall than usual.

Despite recent rainfall in the country, the rains were insufficient in Pakistan's plain areas, further exacerbating the drought conditions. After Sindh, Balochistan received 45 percent less rainfall, while Punjab received 42 percent less.

The PMD has cautioned that mild drought-like conditions have emerged in different areas of the country. It also stated that these conditions are likely to worsen, as no significant rainfall is expected in the rain-fed areas of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan. The department also forecast that the second half of the season (January to March) will be drier compared to the first half, with above-normal temperatures potentially turning mild drought conditions into moderate drought, especially in rain-fed areas of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)