Islamabad [Pakistan], January 8 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday activated the Election Management System (EMS) for the returning officers (ROs) ahead of the general elections 2024, ARY News reported.

As per sources, the ROs have started working on the Election Management System for the completion of the final phase of the electoral schedule.

The ROs will forward a final list to the Election Commission of Pakistan using EMS and a PDF copy of the candidates' credentials will be available for ROs on the system, the sources said.

The ECP had earlier assured smooth operations for the upcoming general elections 2024, saying that all its operational and IT systems were working "satisfactorily".

In a statement, the electoral body said that it wasn't facing any difficulty in conducting the upcoming general election.

The ECP further said that it has developed an automated and modern Election Management System (EMS) that would be used to "transform and compile election results from Presiding to Returning officers", as per ARY News.

It added that the system had been tasted several times for the mentioned purpose. 'Besides, some additional functions and features had been included to the EMS to facilitate the Returning Officers (ROs) so that the data can be used in future even during the initial phases of the polling process," it noted. (ANI)

