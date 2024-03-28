Islamabad [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): Amid issue of oath-taking on reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in a seven-page verdict, has hinted at postponing the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is scheduled to be held on April 2, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

On Thursday, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) issued a seven-page verdict on the application regarding the issuance of orders for administering oaths to the lawmakers and the suspension of the Senate election till the administration of oaths to the extent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The verdict issued by Pakistan's electoral body stated that the right to vote is a fundamental right and no voter cannot be deprived of this fundamental right, according to Geo News report. It further stated that the commission has adequate power to issue such directions and such consequential orders to ensure that polls are conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law.

It further said, "Therefore, in case of non compliance of directions and order issued under Article 218(3) read with Section 4(1) and Section 8(c) of the Act, the Commission may in addition to any other action may extend the time for completion of the Senate election to the extent of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till the administration of oath to members of the Provincial Assembly against the including the applicants."

Earlier, opposition parties in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly sought the court's intervention on the issue of the oath-taking of members on the reserved seats, according to Geo News report.

The members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the petition requested the court to see that the members elected on the reserved seats are sworn in to be able to vote in the upcoming Senate polls.

The plea reads, "Failure to administer the oath to members elected on the KP reserved reflects 'mal-intent'." It further requested the court to postpone the Senate polls if the elected members are not sworn in, as per the Geo News report.

The development comes at a time when the issue of the oath-taking of members on the reserved seats is facing uncertainty due to the deadlock between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and opposition parties. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has objected to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor's decision to summon the assembly session after the opposition's request.

On March 22, Opposition members held a protest against the government for refusing to hold a sitting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. Opposition members alleged that the government wanted to deprive the women and minority members, elected on reserved seats and notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan, of voting in the Senate polls scheduled to be held in April.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ibadullah Khan, who is leader of the opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, said, "This is their [women and minority members'] right to take oath. They [Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf] want to take four extra seats in the Senate polls."

Ibadullah Khan expressed regret that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on one hand complained about alleged changes in Form-45s and Form-47s aimed at depriving them of several seats in the general elections held in Pakistan on February 8 while on the otherhand it was itself breaching the law, according to Dawn report.

He stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali had the powers to call a sitting of the assembly under Article 109 of the Constitution. He further said that 45 members from the opposition parties had urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor to call the session.

Khan said opposition members came to the assembly. However, the offices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, Deputy Speaker Suriya Bibi, and secretary, along with the assembly building were locked. (ANI)

