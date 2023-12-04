Faisalabad [Pakistan], December 4 (ANI): As part of an anti-power theft campaign, the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed a fine of Pakistan rupees (PKR) 516.8 million (approximately 1.8 million USD) on electricity thieves caught during 86 days of crackdown in the region, ARY News reported on Monday.

Quoting FESCO spokesperson Tahir Sheikh, it reported that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of the Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 86 days of this campaign, the anti-theft teams of the company caught 4354 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company had imposed a total fine of PKR 516.8 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 11.196 million in addition to recovering PKR 336.8 million from them.

ARY News reported the FESCO also registered cases against 4137 accused whereas 3614 thieves have been arrested so far.

Giving further details, he said the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1385 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of PKR163.1 million on them under the head of 3530,000 million detection units.

Also, in the Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 481 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of PKR 65 million under 1584,000 detection units.

Similarly, 495 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company fined the power pilferers PKR 56.1 million under 1140,000 detection units.

He further said 446 electricity thieves were caught in the Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of PKR 63 million under 1375,000 detection units.

ARY News reported that in Khushab district, 123 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were fined PKR 17.8 million for 363,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 560 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined PKR 55.9 million for 1229,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 472 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of PKR 49.9 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 1053,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 333 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of PKR 38.3 million for 757,000 detection units, ARY News reported qouting the FESCO spokesperson. (ANI)

