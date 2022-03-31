Islamabad [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): The power crisis across Pakistan has intensified as the overall electricity shortfall reached 5000 megawatts, local media reported on Thursday.

The unannounced load-shedding has begun across the country as the electricity shortfall has reached 5000MW, ARY News reported citing sources.

The sources said that several power plants working on gas, coal and furnace oil have been closed. The duration of load-shedding in Punjab province has reached 3 to 10 hours.

Lahore Electricity Supply Company Limited (LESCO) is facing a shortage of 1000mw as the demand is 4,100mw and the available power is 3,100mw.

Currently, 610mw Engro Power Plant in Thar, Port Qasim's power plant with a capacity of 310 is closed. Nuclear K2, K3, Chasnob, Liberty Power Plant, Guddu Power Plant are also facing shortages and not producing power at their full capacity, ARY News reported.

Amid inflation in the country, the Pakistani electric power regulator, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) earlier, this month allowed ex-Wapda distribution companies to charge an additional fuel cost of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 5.94 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) unit from consumers for consumption during January this year. (ANI)

