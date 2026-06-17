World News | Pakistan Faces International Criticism over Deadly Crackdown in PoJK

The Hague [Netherlands], June 17 (ANI): Pakistan has come under sharp international criticism after the International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) accused authorities of carrying out a violent crackdown on peaceful protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), resulting in the deaths of more than 32 civilians between June 8 and June 16, 2026.

In a post shared on X, IHRF condemned what it described as the excessive use of force against demonstrators associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).

Also Read | Has Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Prison Sentence Been Reduced Again? Here’s What We Know.

The crisis escalated after authorities designated the JKJAAC as a "proscribed organisation" under anti-terrorism laws on June 5. According to IHRF, the move was followed by a region-wide internet and mobile network shutdown, deployment of federal paramilitary forces, mass arrests of activists and political leaders, and restrictions on movement into the territory.

The IHRF claimed that more than 100 activists and leaders have been arbitrarily detained. It also highlighted the arrest of journalist Sohrab Barkat under Pakistan's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, raising concerns over press freedom and freedom of expression.

Also Read | Australia: Man Uses Own Dog for S*xual Gratification in Shocking Bestiality Case, Banned From Possessing Animals.

The organisation argued that the latest violence reflects a broader pattern of human rights abuses in PoJK. It pointed to previous crackdowns on JKJAAC-led protests in May 2024 and October 2025 that also resulted in civilian casualties.

According to the IHRF, residents of the region continue to face restrictions on political participation, freedom of assembly, and freedom of association. The group stated that such measures violate Pakistan's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

IHRF called on the Government of Pakistan and the PoJK administration to immediately halt the use of force against protesters, restore internet and mobile services, release all individuals arbitrarily detained, and revoke the ban on the JKJAAC.

The organisation also demanded an independent international investigation into the reported civilian deaths and allegations of unlawful killings, including that of activist Shahzeb Habib. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)