Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], September 13 (ANI): Amid ongoing unrest in Tirah valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and spotting armed men, several families have fled the region out of fear.

As per the tribesmen of the region, the armed men mostly belonged to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and their presence had caused fears and anger among the residents, Dawn reported.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Artists To Create Giant Mural As Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London.

The tribesmen informed that the armed men were present in some areas before the start of their (residents) return in June and said their elders reported the presence of those 'undesirable' elements to the local officials but no strict action was taken to tackle the situation.

Moreover, the Security officials in Pakistan's Tirah valley have ordered the residents of Sandana, Dray Naghari and Sanda Pal localities to leave their houses, in anticipation of a small-scale military operation against militants after the recent attack on security personnel.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Fraud: Indian Citizen Nikhil Wahi, Arrested in US For First Ever Crypto Insider Trading Scheme, Pleads Guilty.

As per the officials, a camp was put up for those IDPs in the Sokh area on their way to their respective destinations.

KSI Bara chapter head Shah Faisal Afridi stated that law-enforcement agencies had failed to check the sudden return of 'miscreants' in several parts of Tirah, triggering extreme fear among the locals, reported Dawn.

"The 'miscreants' were involved in the targeted killing of at least four policemen and extorted money from the local traders and politicians," he said.

At least two soldiers were injured in separate attacks by suspected militants recently whereas, at the same time, a vehicle of the forces was also targeted with an improvised explosive device in the valley, Dawn reported citing sources in the Maidan area of Tirah.

On June 13, over 5,000 Sipah displaced families start coming back to their respective localities on June 13, 10 years after they were displaced. Sipah tribesmen were the last of seven Bara tribes allowed to return home after a nod from the security officials.

After the Sipah displaced families returned to their localities, the district administration and departments identified that there is an unavailability of proper accommodation, health facilities, food, and safe drinking water and infrastructure for them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)