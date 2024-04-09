Islamabad [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approached the country's top poll body to register his political party, ARY News reported.

Abbasi, who left the PML-N last year, filed the necessary paperwork with the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday to register the new political party.

In an interaction with a group of journalists, Abbasi stated that the ECP had received all the paperwork required for the establishment of the new political group.

Abbasi served as the prime minister from August 2017 to May 2018, according to ARY News.

Before Abbasi, many politicians, including Jahangir Tareen and Pervez Khattak, had already formed their political parties.

It is relevant to note that Abbasi has expressed interest in starting a new party multiple times due to his disagreements with the PML-N's top leadership, reported ARY News.

Earlier, Abbasi made it clear that his leader is Nawaz Sharif and if Maryam Nawaz elevated to the PML-N's top office, he will consider remaining in the party's fold or not.

Prior to the elections in January, he said that he was satisfied with his decision not to contest the general elections in 2024, and added that it does not mean he has left politics. (ANI)

