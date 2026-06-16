World News | Pakistan: Girls in K-P's Tribal Districts Face Major Barriers to Technical Education

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 16 (ANI): Girls in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) province, particularly in the merged tribal districts, continue to face major obstacles in accessing technical and vocational education, limiting their opportunities for employment and economic advancement, The Express Tribune reported.

According to data cited by The Express Tribune from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA), the province has only around 16 women-only Government Technical and Vocational Centres, compared with more than 35 institutions serving male students. It reported that enrolment in technical and vocational institutes in the merged districts remains low, with only about 3,000 students enrolled, while female labour force participation stands at just 3 per cent.

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The Express Tribune further noted that education advocates attribute low participation of girls to inadequate infrastructure, a shortage of trained female instructors and limited transport facilities. Girls' education advocate Qamar Naseem emphasised that expanding technical and digital skills programmes for young women is essential for economic empowerment and development in underserved communities.

Citing a study by UN Women Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported that women and girls in Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan face low educational attainment, restricted mobility and limited access to vocational training and information technology. The study found that girls have significantly fewer opportunities than boys to acquire technical and digital skills.

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The media outlet further reported that Imran Takkar, Coordinator of Group Development Pakistan in K-P, said the lack of vocational education opportunities reduces girls' chances of gaining employable skills and securing sustainable livelihoods. He argued that increasing the number of training centres could help reduce poverty, boost workforce participation and support socio-economic development in the region.

Experts told The Express Tribune that greater investment in women's technical and vocational education is critical for improving employment prospects, promoting economic growth and advancing women's empowerment across K-P, especially in the merged districts. (ANI)

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