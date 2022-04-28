Islamabad [Pakistan], April 28 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and said the country got rid of him, local media reported.

While addressing the PML-N Workers' Convention in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said, "Those who are predicting the end of Nawaz Sharif's politics have seen him being honour despite staying in London, on the other hand, someone sitting in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has been disgraced," ARY News reported.

Also Read | Brazil’s Vale Announces Share Buyback Program – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

She said that Nawaz Sharif has just ousted a government from London and soon, he will bury the politics of his rivals.

Maryam Nawaz further slammed Imran Khan and said he had promised to construct 5 million houses for the nationals but he has just constructed his own house in Zaman Park, ARY News reported.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Visits LoC, Lauds Combat Readiness of Troops.

With the Pakistan government being led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, brother and Former PM Nawaz Sharif has been issued a new passport that will enable him to travel to the country, reported local media outlet citing sources.

Nawaz Sharif's new passport is valid for 10 years till April 2032. The passport's status is "active" as per the evidence shared by a trusted source and it is not diplomatic but "ordinary".

This is a key development as ousted PM Imran Khan's government had refused to renew Nawaz's passport after it expired in February last year.

The PML-N supremo was granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds in October 2019, and a month later, he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks but he is still in London to date, reported the media outlet.

Imran Khan had been slamming Nawaz for going abroad for treatment. Earlier in February, the ousted PM noted that letting the PML-N supremo leave Pakistan was a "major mistake" of his government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)