Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 6 (ANI): A cabinet committee was established on Saturday by the Pakistan federal government on Saturday to look into the May 9 riots, when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters vandalised private and public property after Imran Khan was arrested, according to ARY News.

The notification has stated that the convening committee would be the acting federal minister of law and justice.

Also Read | Bangladesh General Election 2024: Country To Hold Polls on January 7; PM Sheikh Hasina Poised To Win Fourth Consecutive Term.

The ministries of the interior, information, and human rights are among the committee's other members. The notification went on to say that any issue may be resolved by adding a new member to the committee.

The committee's terms of reference (TORs) underline that it must investigate the circumstances leading up to the incidents on May 9, 2023, to identify and determine the role of the mastermind, planners, facilitators, and executors, according to ARY News.

Also Read | Alaska Airlines Grounds All Boeing 737-9 Aircraft After Mid-Air Window Blowout on Flight From Portland.

The committee will examine the reasons behind these occurrences and assign blame. It will assess both the short- and long-term effects.

Morover, the committee will also make recommendations for both strengthening the current legal framework and preventive actions to make sure that such a violation of national security doesn't happen again.

The committee will receive secretarial support from the Ministry of Interior. Within fourteen days, the committee will present its report to the government for consideration, ARY News reported.

Following the arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9, 2023, violent riots broke out throughout Pakistan.

Due to the party workers' agitation over their chairman's arrest, protests were staged in both major and distant cities. Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoned the armed forces to maintain peace and order.

Workers from PTI had attacked Army posts, including the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore, during the rallies. It is important to note that the PTI founder is included as the primary culprit in every case involving the May 9 riots. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)