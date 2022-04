Islamabad [Pakistan], April 16 (ANI): Pakistan Ministry of the Foreign Affairs has summoned the Afghan charge d'affaires in Islamabad to lodge a protest over the cross-border attack on Thursday, reported local media.

Expressing serious reservations over the rise in provocations from the Afghan border security forces, the Foreign Office (FO) in a statement said that Pakistan strongly condemned such cross-border firing incidents and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Pakistan also demanded from the Afghan charge d'affaires to ask the Kabul administration for enhancing the security measures in the border areas and make bilateral contacts more effective to avoid such incidents.

The developments come after Pakistani check posts were reportedly targeted in unprovoked shelling and firing from the Afghanistan side in Chitral on April 14 that continued for 5-6 hours, reported the media outlet, adding that 35 shells had been fired from Afghanistan in the cross-border attack.

Further, seven Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan on Thursday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR further added that the security forces initiated a prompt response, and effectively engaged and killed four terrorists. (ANI)

