New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 104 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims to participate in the 315th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh, according to an official statement.

The birthday celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib are are scheduled from December 12 to 23.

Also Read | Russia Presidential Election 2024: Russian President Vladimir Putin To Seek Re-Election for His Third Consecutive Term.

Taking on their social media X, the Pakistan High Commission in India stated, "@PakinIndia has issued 104 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 315th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi,Sindh from 12-23 December 2023."

https://twitter.com/pakinindia/status/1733109692803748116?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Six Palestinians Killed by Israeli Army at Refugee Camp in West Bank.

Aizaz Khan, Charge'd'Affaires, High Commission for Pakistan, wished the pilgrims a safe journey.

"Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d' Affairs, Mr. Aizaz Khan, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a safe journey," the post added.

https://twitter.com/PakinIndia/status/1733109934517322092

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals and occasions every year, according to the statement.

"The issuance of pilgrimage visas to them is in line with the Government of Pakistan's efforts to facilitate visits to religious shrines and promote interfaith harmony," it added.

Last year, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 100 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims to attend the birthday celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)