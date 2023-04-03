Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): The Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) has expressed anger and displeasure over the increase in barbaric incidents against minorities across the country, saying that they are crimes against humanity, The News International reported.

A high-level meeting of the PHC managing committee was held at the PHC House in Karachi. During the meeting, the PHC managing committee reviewed the current law and order situation and the status of several ongoing projects.

PHC Patron-in-chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani was briefed about the recent target killings, in which three people were killed - eye specialist Dr Birbal Genani, Dr Dharam Dev Rathi and Dayal Singh, as per The News International report.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said, "The PHC stands firmly with the families of the deceased, and demands that the higher authorities punish the culprits at any cost." He further said that the teachings of all religions stress on respecting each other and called it essential to have freedom of faith in a peaceful society, as per the news report.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani called for "immediate implementation of the Supreme Court's orders of June 19 regarding the protection of minorities' rights can stop these incidents." He urged the Sindh police chief and the law enforcement agencies to take action so that the vulnerable minorities do not feel any insecurity.

The PHC also took the decision to finalise the cases regarding scholarships and medical, healthcare and financial support on a daily basis, according to The News International report. In order to combat the ongoing crisis of unemployment among the youth, the Pakistan Hindu Council has taken the decision to arrange a job fair at the Karachi Expo Centre on May 4.

Pakistan Hindu Council has raised concerns after the recent killing of people from religious minorities. On Friday, unidentified gunmen killed a member of the minority community in the Pishtakhara region in Peshawar, Dawn reported citing police.

Pishtakhara police station officials said that Kashif Masih, a resident of Benaras Abad locality of the Academy town was heading home from work when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at him in a residential area.

A police official said that they had lodged an FIR against unknown people. The police official further said, "We have recovered two empties of a 30 caliber weapon from the spot and have obtained the CCTV footage."

On Friday, a Sikh shopkeeper was killed by an unknown assailant in the Garhi Ata Mohammad area on the outskirts of Peshawar, Dawn reported citing the police. The police said an unidentified motorcyclist opened fire on Dyal Singh, killing him on the spot.

Speaking to Dawn, SP Saddar Malik Habib said, "The assailant parked his motorcycle outside Singh's shop and fire two shots from a pistol." Malik further said that Singh received bullets in his head and chest.

On Thursday, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) senior director of health and eye specialist Dr Birbal Genani was shot dead by unknown assailants in Karachi, Geo News reported.

According to the police, Dr Birbal Genani and his assistant lady doctor were travelling to Gulshan-e-Iqbal from Ramswamy when unidentified men targeted their car near Garden interchange on the Lyari Expressway, as per the Geo News report.

Dr Genani died on the spot while his assistant lady doctor sustained bullet injuries. After receiving information regarding the incident, the police and the rescue officials reached the site and took the body and the injured to the hospital, as per the news report. The police officer said that they have started an investigation into the murder. (ANI)

