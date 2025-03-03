Lahore [Pakistan], March 03 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has raised serious concerns over the persistent delays workers face in seeking justice for wrongful dismissals, emphasising that these delays are often exacerbated by the undue influence of powerful corporations on the legal system. HRCP brought attention to the tragic death of Asif Javed, a worker employed by a multinational company, who reportedly self-immolated outside the Lahore High Court in protest against the alleged manipulation of his case, which involved his reinstatement following his dismissal in 2015.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, HRCP expressed its distress over Javed's death, stating, "HRCP is deeply saddened by the death of Asif Javed, a former employee of a multinational company, who tragically took his own life in protest against the alleged manipulation of his court case. This case, like many others, highlights the systemic issue of prolonged delays in resolving labour disputes." The Commission extended its condolences to Javed's family and friends.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: 74 Companies Lay Off 18,397 Employees This Year Amid Various Reasons, Meta and HP Lead.

HRCP also underscored the widespread issue of unresolved labour disputes, noting that many cases remain pending for years due to procedural delays, with corporate influence playing a significant role in these delays. The Commission called for a high-level investigation into Mr. Javed's death and the alleged corporate interference in his case. It also demanded that the state take decisive action to ensure the strict enforcement of labor laws at national and multinational companies, calling for severe penalties for corporations exploiting legal loopholes to delay justice.

Wrongful dismissals are a significant issue in Pakistan, impacting employees across various sectors. Recently, Pakistani media outlet Dawn reported on a case involving Pak-Datacom, a Ministry of IT and Telecom subsidiary, which terminated five senior employees who raised concerns about alleged financial irregularities. As per reports, the employees had highlighted issues like illegal hiring practices, questionable reimbursements, and negligence leading to lost contracts. Despite directives from the Ministry of IT to investigate the allegations against the CEO, Zulfiqar Ali, a fact-finding committee has failed to finalize its report after six months. The employees filed complaints with the board and IT ministry, but no explanation for the delay in the report has been provided.(ANI)

Also Read | London Summit: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New 1.6-Billion-Pound Deal for Ukraine To Buy Missiles After Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump Verbal Spat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)