World News | Pakistan: Human Rights Group Flags Fresh Cases of Violence, Murders Targeting Christians

Faisalabad [Pakistan], June 15 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) expressed grave concern over the increasing incidents of violence, targeted attacks, threats, and workplace discrimination against Christians, particularly sanitary workers and labourers across Pakistan.

In a press statement, HRFP said that its fact-finding team has documented and verified five new cases within recent weeks from Faisalabad District alone, while additional cases from across the country continue to be reported through HRFP's REAT Helpline. These incidents reflect a disturbing pattern of insecurity, discrimination, and lack of protection faced by marginalised Christian communities.

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It shared the incident of a Christian sanitary worker who was brutally murdered on May 31, 2026. According to family members, the perpetrator entered his residence and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. Two relatives who attempted to protect him were also seriously injured.

"The incident rooted from the harassment of Christian woman. HRFP notes with concern that despite the severity of the crime, the accused has not yet been arrested. The victim's family continues to demand justice, protection, and immediate action from authorities." The statement said.

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It highlighted another incident where it said, "Hanooq Masih, a blind Christian and Church elder from Tehsil Samundri, Faisalabad, and his family, who have reportedly faced repeated intimidation and violence. On April 13, 2026, armed individuals allegedly attacked the family and later set parts of their house on fire while family members were sleeping. The incident followed an earlier criminal complaint related to alleged attempted abduction and sexual violence involving Hanooq's niece, Kainat. Although police registered cases, no arrests have been made, and the family continues to face threats and pressure to withdraw the case."

HRFP mentioned the case of Tanveer Masih, a brick kiln worker from Faisalabad, who reported a serious case of exploitation and abuse.

"He claims that after opposing religious discrimination and following threats received on June 5, 2026, he was taken for medical treatment by his employer, where he later discovered that one of his kidneys had been removed without his knowledge or informed consent. Despite legal efforts and directions from higher judicial authorities, the family states that the police have failed to conduct an effective investigation," it said and called for a transparent inquiry and accountability for those responsible.

HRFP listed more such cases--one where a sanitary worker, Shabir Masih, lost his life in May this year after being forced to enter a sewer main hole in Faisalabad without proper safety equipment.

"Exposure to toxic gases inside the sewer resulted in his death, while another worker was hospitalized in critical condition. HRFP condemns this incident as a preventable workplace tragedy caused by negligence, unsafe working conditions, and failure to provide mandatory occupational safety measures."

It also shared how Shahzad Masih, a laborer from Faisalabad, was shot dead on April 26, 2026, by Muhammad Zain and others. According to the victim's family, the attack followed a verbal dispute related to religious discussions. Although a case has been registered, the family has expressed concerns regarding the speed of the investigation and continues to demand an impartial inquiry, justice, and protection from further threats.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan urged the Government of Pakistan, provincial and local authorities, law enforcement agencies, and relevant institutions to take immediate measures to protect vulnerable communities. HRFP demands

It demanded ensuring safe and dignified working conditions for sanitary workers, labourers, and Christian employees, providing mandatory protective equipment, health insurance, and occupational safety training; strengthening workplace safety regulations and accountability mechanisms, ensuring fair, transparent, and timely investigations into violence against marginalized communities, protecting workers from religious discrimination, harassment, and exploitation, promoting the meaningful participation of sanitation workers in policy-making and urban planning processes; and ensuring equal protection under the law regardless of religion, gender, occupation, or social status.

"HRFP reiterates that sanitation workers, laborers, and marginalized communities deserve dignity, security, justice, and equal opportunities. Immediate action is essential to prevent further loss of life and ensure that every citizen can live and work in a safe and respectful environment," HRFP underlined.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) is an independent human rights organization dedicated to promoting human dignity, religious freedom, social justice, labour rights, and the protection of vulnerable and marginalized communities across Pakistan. (ANI)

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