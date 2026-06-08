World News | Pakistan: Hyderabad Residents Left Struggling as Gas Crisis Deepens Amid Scorching Heat

Sindh [Pakistan] June 8 (ANI): Residents of Hyderabad are facing mounting hardships as severe gas shortages continue across the city, with many accusing Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) of failing to provide supply even during its officially announced distribution hours. The prolonged disruption has sparked widespread frustration, particularly among women who are struggling to manage household responsibilities during the intense summer season, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, SSGC's current schedule promises gas availability for nine hours daily, divided into three-hour intervals in the morning, afternoon, and evening. However, residents from several densely populated neighbourhoods claim the company is not adhering to its own timetable. Many households either receive no gas at all or experience such low pressure that cooking becomes nearly impossible.

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Consumers have also raised concerns that pipelines often release only air for the first 15 to 20 minutes after supply resumes. Residents say they are forced to repeatedly test their stoves and leave burners open until gas begins flowing. This practice causes gas meters to continue running, resulting in inflated monthly bills despite the lack of usable fuel. The crisis has become even more severe as temperatures continue to soar. Women report spending significantly longer in overheated kitchens to prepare basic meals, while delays in cooking have disrupted daily routines.

Market vendors have reported a sharp rise in demand for electric stoves, induction cooktops, solar ovens, and LPG cylinders. However, the switch has placed an additional financial burden on consumers already paying SSGC charges. Families now face the added expense of purchasing cylinders and covering recurring refill costs, as cited by The Express Tribune.

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Despite growing public anger, local political representatives have largely remained silent. Earlier assurances that the morning gas supply would remain uninterrupted have failed to materialise. Residents are now demanding either a restoration of reliable gas services or a revision of billing practices to ensure they are not charged for air passing through pipelines, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)