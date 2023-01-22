Islamabad [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday blamed former Army chief, Gen (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, for getting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif disqualified in the Panama Papers case, the Dawn reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan claimed that General Bajwa had "sent two brigadiers", who proved Nawaz Sharif was involved in the Panama case, Dawn cited Bol News interview.

Also Read | UK Woman Suffering From Dairy Allergy Dies of Reaction After Using Milk-Touched Spoon to Stir Cup of Tea.

"He (Bajwa) had sent two brigadiers who proved Nawaz was involved in the Panama case," Dawn cited Bol News interview quoting Imran Khan.

"This is why Nawaz is not forgiving Bajwa," Khan added.

Also Read | Daler Mehndi Falls for Parody Tweet Claiming Prince Harry Listened to His Songs.

Khan said Pakistan's former army chief and all the agencies were telling the media and his government members about how corrupt the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement were. He further said these people "imposed those same people on us".

In response to a question why Nawaz Sharif was permitted to leave the country, Khan said the former Pakistan PM's medical reports were manipulated, the Dawn reported.

To a question on local government elections in Karachi, the former PM spoke about the 'tactics' used by Pakistan People's Party to 'steal the polls' by collaborating with the local police, administration and the election commission.

The PTI chairman stressed educated, business-minded people residing in Karachi can never "vote for PPP."

Speaking on the Toshakhana case against him, the former Pakistan PM said the government and "handlers" made a big deal of the matter for no reason.

Khan on Saturday claimed that General Qamar Javed Bajwa's behaviour changed after being granted an extension as the military's head in 2019, The News International reported.

Khan said, "General Bajwa changed after the extension and compromised with the Sharif. He decided, at that time, to give them the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)", The News International reported citing an interview with a private channel.

The PTI chairman also claimed that General (retd) Bajwa hired Hussain Haqqani as the then ambassador of Pakistan to the United States to topple his government. He added that Haqqani joined the office through the Foreign Office, without their knowledge.

Imran Khan claimed that the former diplomat started lobbying against him in the US and promoted General (retd) Bajwa, according to The News International.

Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence vote in April last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)