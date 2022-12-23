Islamabad [Pakistan], December 23 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is facing an uncertain future after Pakistan's Punjab province Governor Balighur Rehman de-notified Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the chief minister in the early hours of Friday, local media reported.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister earlier this month announced that provincial governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their assemblies on December 23 to pave the way for fresh elections.

He had warned that his "country is sinking" as he announced that PTI governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces will dissolve their assemblies on December 23 to pave the way for fresh polls.

"Till the time free and fair elections are not held, we are all afraid that the country (Pakistan) is sinking," the PTI chief said in a video address with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan by his side.

Imran Khan also reiterated his demand for free and fair elections, warning the country might sink otherwise. He said free and fair elections were the only solution to Pakistan's problems and said the government was "afraid" of new elections due to the fear of losing, Dawn reported.

Within a day of the announcement, Pervaiz Elahi, who is the President of Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) and PTI's main ally, publically expressed his difference with Imran Khan over his 'tirade' against former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd).

Elahi said that Bajwa gave "many favours to us" and the PTI and these favours should not be forgotten.

According to Al Arabiya Post, there are clear differences between PTI and PML-Q on the future course of action. The report said there is no clarity on which party or political alliance will rule the country in the coming months amid the complicated political situation in Pakistan.

On Friday, the Dawn newspaper said Punjab province Governor Balighur Rehman had de-notified Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the chief minister.

The governor had ordered Elahi to take a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday by 4 pm but the speaker Sibtain Khan disposed of Rehman's order, saying that the instructions were "against the Constitution and Rules of Procedure", and also adjourned the court till Friday.

After Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman's de-notification orders were issued, Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday began hearing the petition filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Sharing the papers of de-notification on his Twitter account, the Punjab governor said, "Since CM has refrained from obtaining Vote of Confidence at the appointed day and time therefore he ceases to hold office. Orders issued this evening." (ANI)

