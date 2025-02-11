Islamabad [Pakistan], February 11 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has requested hearing of his cases in the open court. Imran Khan has filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court, saying multiple 'false' cases have been registered against him and his trial was being conducted in the 'controlled' environment of Adiala Jail, Dawn reported.

In the petition, Imran Khan said that his trial in the Adiala Jail was being conducted in violation of law and the Constitution. It also said that his lawyers were being harassed. The petition said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan since his arrest in 2023 has never been presented before an open court and his trials have been conducted in makeshift courts in the prison.

In the petition, it was said that the jail administration did not permit international media to cover the trial proceedings and only a handful of reporters were permitted to be present during the proceedings. It is said that media could not mention former Pakistan PM's name and used the term 'PTI founder' for him. The petition urged the court to issue order for conducting Imran Khan's open trial to ensure fair trial as mentioned in the constitution.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan, who had a meeting with PTI founder on Monday, said that he would write a third letter to Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir next week.

Over the past few days, Imran Khan had already writtent wo letters to General Asim Munir, which have been shared with the media as well. The establishment has denied receiving any such message.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan said previous letters to Pakistan's army chief were not written for any deal or relaxation, instead they were aimed at making the powers that be understand that the differences between the people and the armed forces were rising, according to Dawn report.

She said, "Imran Khan has clearly said that he will face all his cases before the existing judges despite the fact that the judges are being recruited to ensure that he does not get justice."

While quoting Imran Khan, Aleema Khan said, "He has also made it clear that he will not make any deal. 'My letter to the COAS was not for a deal. I wrote it to make him [COAS] understand that the army and masses have to get united and fight against the terrorism'."

She further said, "It will be an open letter on behalf of the masses, and people will also read it." She said Imran Khan had lauded the PTI's rally held in Swabi on Saturday, noting that it witnessed participation of people from Punjab and Sindh. She said that Imran Khan had called on Pakistan's Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to ensure the rule of law and urged the overseas Pakistanis to stand by democracy.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) marked the first anniversary of the February 8 polls with a public meeting at the Swabi Interchange on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway, where it called for the release of party founder Imran Khan and the return of its 'stolen mandate,' Dawn reported.

During the public meeting, several PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, addressed the people, claiming that the elections held on February 8 were rigged and their mandate was stolen under "a well-planned conspiracy and a fake government was installed.

"The PTI leaders said that the government did not realise that the more Imran Khan remained in prison, the more his popularity would increase. The PTI leaders called for his immediate release and pledged to continue their struggle for his freedom, Dawn reported.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the universal right of the franchise was violated in the February 8 polls as the incumbent government comprised "defeated leaders." He said, "This is the reason we are campaigning; to make it clear to the masses that their true mandate and decision to vote for Imran Khan had been stolen."

Gohar Ali Khan claimed that the Imran Khan-founded party could easily form a government in the Centre and Punjab if its mandate was not 'stolen'. He said, "This is the reason we are campaigning; to make it clear to the masses that their true mandate and decision to vote for Imran Khan had been stolen."

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8 last year, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai accused the government of stealing mandate in the polls and it should be overthrown for this reason. He said, "I am saying that this country is sinking because of the wrong policies of the government," claiming that the government would not last long as "we have entered the field". (ANI)

