Islamabad [Pakistan], August 12 (ANI): Ahead of "Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa" rally in Lahore on August 13, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday will meet Punjab province Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore, local media reported.

During his long-day visit to Lahore, Khan will also meet the PTI provincial chapter leaders, ARY News reported citing sources.

PTI Chairman is also expected to chair a meeting of the Punjab cabinet session and will also review preparations regarding the party's upcoming rally scheduled for August 13 at Lahore's Hockey Stadium, sources added.

Meanwhile, while addressing the participants of a convention today, Khan said that he will show the nation the road to real independence at the August 13 gathering in Lahore, according to ARY News.

The former premier said that real justice means that the poor and the rich should be treated equally by the law. No country can progress without justice, it is what separates humans from other animals, he added.

Earlier, PTI announced that it will hold its "Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa" rally in Lahore on August 13 which was earlier scheduled to take place at Islamabad's Parade Ground.

Azhar Mashwani of the PTI said that party chief Imran Khan after a political committee meeting with other party members has decided to shift the venue of the rally from Islamabad's Parade Ground to the Lahore Hockey Ground, the Dawn reported.

"The decision was taken by chairman Imran Khan in a meeting today after the party learnt about the federal government's "insufficient" plans for celebrations on Independence Day," Mashwani said on Monday.

"The proud Pakistanis of Lahore will celebrate the 75th Independence Day in a grand manner at Hockey Stadium Lahore," he said, adding that Imran Khan will attend the rally and address the supporters as well.

According to sources, the change in PTI's plan comes after Pakistan Interior minister Rana Sanaullah warned the PTI of "dire consequences" if its workers disrupted law and order or resorted to violence during the party's August 13 rally in Islamabad.

"PTI chief approved the proposal to organise the rally in Lahore instead of Islamabad amid fears that the federal government could create obstacles," sources said.

Earlier, on August 6, PTI announced that it will hold a public gathering in Islamabad on August 14. Later, the party declared through its Twitter handle that it will hold the rally on the country's Independence Day.

On Sunday, the PTI chief had said that he would announce a strategy to "counter this fascism" during the August 13 rally, the Dawn reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI is trying to up the ante against the incumbent government, demanding them to hold early elections in the country. (ANI)

