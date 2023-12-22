Islamabad [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): Neither Imran Khan's wife nor his sisters would contest the upcoming general elections in Pakistan slated for February 8, said former prime minister's sister Aleema Khan, The Geo News reported on Friday.

Aleema said this while speaking with journalists outside the Islamabad High Court, the report said.

In response to another question, she remarked, "I will not contest the election, even if Imran Khan asks (me), I will not participate in the election."

Geo News reported that while responding to a question about any other sister or Bushra Bibi participating in the election, Aleema said, "None of us is contesting elections. We only come for the cases of the PTI founder". She said the PTI founder could not be treated like Bhutto. "There was no young generation like you then."

She alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had now set up two of his "umpires" and was no longer allowing the players to enter the field.

The proof of this is now clear: when people go to submit nomination papers, they are deprived of their papers. She claimed that the cypher case was a joke, and as fast as the trial was going on, it was feared that the death sentence might be pronounced by December 30.

"Our hope for justice is from Allah and justice should also be expected from the Supreme Court, but what is happening is in front of everyone. We are no longer disappointed with the Supreme Court. If you don't expect anything from the Supreme Court, who will you expect from? If we do not get justice from there, we will definitely get it from Allah," she remarked, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's plea, seeking the suspension of the trial court's verdict in the Toshakhana case that has further increased the uncertainty of him running in the upcoming general elections, as reported by Geo News.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmoud Jahangiri announced the reserved verdict, rejecting the petition to suspend the Toshakhana case decision.

Earlier in August, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of Rs 100,000 by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar, after the judge found him guilty of graft in the Toshakhana case.

Khan has been convicted of misusing his position as prime minister to sell state gifts worth more than PKR 140 million (USD 490,000) that he received from foreign dignitaries during visits abroad, reported Geo News.

Following his conviction in the Toshakhana case, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified the PTI founder for five years. (ANI)

