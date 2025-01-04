Karachi [Pakistan], January 4 (ANI): PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan revealed that his party had engaged in "backdoor contacts" with Pakistan's military before the November 2024 protests but clarified that these talks have now been severed. Gohar confirmed that all ongoing discussions are solely with the government, Dawn reported.

According to Gohar, the PTI leadership initially pursued discussions with the military, acknowledging the army's significant role in decision-making in the country. These contacts were heading in a "positive direction" until the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan in a new case.

Gohar detailed that Khan had been granted bail in the Toshakhana case, which involved the controversial purchase of a Bulgari jewellery set, but was soon rearrested on charges related to the September 2024 protest, leading to the collapse of talks with the military.

"Now, the PTI is not holding backdoor talks with the establishment," Gohar said. However, he emphasised that the possibility of future talks with the military has not been completely closed, leaving room for potential negotiations later. This statement reflects PTI's focus on engaging in dialogue exclusively with the government at this juncture.

The PTI chairman also responded to rumours about an alleged offer to move Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to his residence in Banigala. Gohar swiftly dismissed the claims, reiterating that Khan views his detention as illegal. "There is no point in considering such an offer," Gohar stated, aligning with Khan's position on the matter. The PTI leader's refusal to entertain any conditional release further reinforces the party's stance on his unjust incarceration, reported Dawn.

Furthermore, Gohar rejected the idea of a trilateral meeting between Imran Khan, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, and PPP's Asif Ali Zardari, which had been suggested by PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah to resolve the nation's ongoing political crises. He characterised the proposal as "idealistic," citing the irreconcilable differences between the political figures involved.

"I might see this day [talks between the three leaders] in my life, but for now, this isn't possible," Gohar remarked, indicating that such a dialogue is highly unlikely at the present time.

Meanwhile, in Peshawar, PTI's Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram addressed the issue of the ongoing talks with the government. He assured that the expected judgment in the £190 million case on January 6 would not derail the negotiations.

"The talks will continue, keeping in view the government's seriousness," Akram stated, emphasising that the party had not linked the verdict to the discussions. He also spoke about the release of PTI workers who had been sentenced by military courts, clarifying that their freedom had no connection to the ongoing talks with the government.

"Our workers were released because they were innocent, and it was not possible to further keep them in jail," Akram asserted.

The PTI has also been actively engaged in a civil disobedience movement, which began with an appeal to overseas Pakistanis not to send remittances. Akram suggested that the impact of this action would begin to show within two months. He said the PTI would evaluate the situation and consider withdrawing the movement if the government met their demands, such as releasing all imprisoned party members and forming a judicial commission to probe the May 9 and November 26 protests, Dawn reported.

"The civil disobedience movement is necessary for a country where the Constitution, laws, and human rights are violated and lawmakers are abducted," Akram explained, underscoring the PTI's ongoing commitment to reform. He also criticised the internet disruptions, warning that they would negatively affect Pakistan's digital economy, particularly the youth who contribute significantly to the sector. (ANI)

