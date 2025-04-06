Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 6 (ANI): The Sapat Sindhu Salhaar, a literary organisation from the Seraiki region, organised its annual awareness rally to advocate for the protection of the River Indus in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as reported by Dawn.

The event sought to highlight the ongoing harm caused by sewage and chemical waste dumping, which threatens the river's aquatic life and ecological health.

The event, which aimed to raise awareness about pollution affecting the river, featured traditional drum beats, folk jhumar dances, and a march from Imamia Gate to the riverbank, the Dawn reported.

Participants, including poets, writers, teachers, students, journalists, and activists, carried flower baskets and symbolically protested against pollution by scattering petals into the river. The rally began with a powerful performance of the Seraiki anthem, followed by poetry readings that celebrated the significance of the Indus, the Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, Gulzar Ahmad, Patron of the Arbab-i-Danish Forum, urged elected officials to consult local intellectuals when addressing environmental and social challenges.

Professor Habib Mohana emphasised the importance of using modern technology to preserve and clean the river, while Professor Arif warned that humanity's attempts to control nature had led to the river's deterioration.

He stated that restoring harmony with nature was key to the Indus's revival, drawing attention to how even Europe is reconsidering its industrial impact on the environment, the Dawn reported.

Seraiki leader Mouz Arain described the rally not just as a protest, but as a movement to protect the Indus from pollution. "The flowers we offer symbolise our respect and responsibility towards this majestic river," he said, the Dawn cited.

Abu Al-Muazzam Turabi, a senior journalist and president of the Arbab-i-Danish Forum, stressed that regional prosperity and environmental protection could only be achieved through education, technology, and greater awareness. Other speakers at the event included Qaiser Bhatti, Bilal Awan, Umair Saleem Sanwal, and numerous other activists and intellectuals. (ANI)

