Karachi [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): A Karachi court has placed journalist Farhan Mallick under a 14-day judicial remand for allegedly broadcasting "anti-state" content on his YouTube channel, according to a report by Dawn.

Mallick, the founder of Raftar media agency and a former news director at Samaa TV, was arrested on March 20 under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Pakistan Penal Code. Despite the Federal Investigation Agency's request for an extension of Mallick's physical remand, the court denied it, scheduling a bail hearing for March 27, Dawn reported.

Mallick faces allegations under sections of the PECA, including provisions that penalise the spread of fake news, defined as information likely to incite panic or unrest. According to Dawn, Mallick's arrest has sparked outrage among media organisations and rights activists.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) condemned the charges, labeling them as state harassment against Mallick and Raftar. They emphasised the case's broader implications for media freedom in Pakistan. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) also called for Mallick's immediate release, highlighting a disturbing trend of government retaliation against journalists.

In the 2024 World Press Freedom Index, Reporters Without Borders ranked Pakistan 152 out of 180 countries, highlighting a severe decline in press freedom. According to a Paris-based NGO, the Pakistani government has intensified repression of online dissent through internet shutdowns, access throttling, and social media suspensions, severely limiting free expression. Journalist safety has also deteriorated, with seven reporters killed in the first half of 2024--a record high.

Despite efforts by NGOs and international organisations to improve conditions, the landscape remains perilous, characterised by fear and self-censorship among journalists, particularly regarding criticism of military and intelligence agencies. Reporters Without Borders said that "vague laws" like the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act are used to suppress dissent rather than protect journalism. (ANI)

