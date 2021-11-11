Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned an emergency session of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday to discuss the strategy for upcoming protests in provincial capitals against rising inflation.

"The virtual session of the PDM will discuss the strategy for upcoming protests in provincial capitals against rising inflation," ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the Pakistani media, the session will also discuss the issue of electronic vote machines and PDM's stance over awarding voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair the session on a video link from Islamabad, ARY News reported citing reports.

In a previous meeting, the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced to launch 'Mehngai' march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported citing sources.

The opposition alliance informed that the rallies against the government over rising inflation would be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar.

This comes after the Imran Khan led-PTI government announced a hike in the price of petrol by Pakistani Rs 8.03 per litre, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the nation that fuel prices would have to undergo an increase.

Imran Khan earlier on Wednesday announced "country's biggest-ever" subsidy package worth Rs 120 billion, providing the 30 per cent discount on ghee, flour, and pulses to support 130 million people by ebbing away from the impact of inflation. (ANI)

