Mirali [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): A local leader of Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and his colleague were shot dead by unknown attackers, local media reported.

According to the Dawn newspaper, locals and officials said that the JUI-F leader Qari Samiuddin and his colleague, Hafiz Numan Dawar were on their way home in Eidek village when their car was ambushed on Bichi Road near Mirali town in North Waziristan on Thursday night.

The gunmen shot at the two, leaving them dead on the spot.

The relatives of the leader said that Qari Sami had no feud with anyone.

The funeral prayers for the leader were held at a seminary attended by MNA Mohsin Dawar and a large number of people, the Dawn reported.

This was the second targeted attack on JUI-F leadership in the restive district during the last one week.

On Monday, a few unidentified gunmen killed a party's councillor-elect Malik Murtaza, who was also from Eidak village. He was elected councillor during the second phase of the local body elections.

Qari Sami was head of the JUI-F's Mirali subdivision. He had contested the election on the party ticket from PK-111.

He actively participated in local politics, often criticising the administration and law enforcement agencies for not handling law and order situations in the district, particularly targeted killings, the Dawn reported.

Pakistan Army's General Officer Commanding Maj-Gen Naeem Akhthar condemned the killing. He vowed to serve justice and termed Qari Sami a strong voice for peace in the area. (ANI)

