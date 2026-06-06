World News | Pakistan: Karachi Court Remands Man for Killing Wife over Domestic Dispute

Karachi [Pakistan], June 6 (ANI): A Karachi court remanded a man accused of murdering his wife by hitting her with an iron rod to police custody for two days, according to Geo News.

The suspect, 63-year-old Asghar Ali, appeared before the Judicial Magistrate (West), who approved his two-day physical remand. He was then handed over to police for further investigation.

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During the hearing, the police told the court that the suspect's criminal history is still under verification.

Geo News reported that Asghar Ali has confessed to the crime and the alleged murder weapon has already been recovered.

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The accused has been registered in a murder case at the Pakistan Bazaar police station based on a state complaint.

According to Geo News, the man turned himself in on Thursday after allegedly killing his wife during a domestic dispute in Orangi Town by repeatedly striking her with an iron rod.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Pakka Qila police station in Orangi Town Sector 11.5, Ghaziabad, where the suspect attacked his wife inside their home, killing her on the spot.

After committing the crime, the suspect locked the house heading to the police station to surrender.

Police later recovered the victim's body from the residence and took it to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal procedures.

Officials identified the deceased as 58-year-old Asma Begum, the mother of four children, Geo News reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)