Karachi [Pakistan], December 16 (ANI): In recent decades, traffic congestion has become a major urban challenge affecting life in Karachi Pakistan. This persists despite the construction of eight signal-free corridors, which cost billions of rupees, and two Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRTS) designed to enhance traffic flow in the city.

Despite the ongoing congestion on the city's roads, doubts are being cast on the abilities of the state's urban planners, who have failed to develop an effective solution that addresses traffic jams, ensures convenient transportation options, and reduces accidents, according to a report by the Express Tribune.

Also Read | Bashar Assad on Syrian War: Outsed Leader Says He Wanted To Keep Fighting but Russians Evacuated Him.

A survey by the Express Tribune reveals that over the past 25 years, eight signal-free corridors have been built with financial support from federal, provincial, and past city governments. These corridors include Shahrah-e-Faisal, Sir Shah Suleiman Road, University Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Shahrah-e-Pakistan, Sher Shah Suri Road, and the Shaheed-e-Millat Expressway, as well as the Lyari Expressway, which was constructed under the oversight of the National Highway Authority (NHA).

In addition, the Green Line project was finished under federal supervision, while the Orange Line was developed under provincial management. Meanwhile, the Red Line and Yellow Line BRT projects are currently still being constructed.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani Net Worth Drops; India's 2 Richest Men No More in Elite USD 100 Billion Wealth Club.

Despite these large-scale projects, traffic issues continue to prevail, with significant gridlocks occurring at several locations including Metropole Hotel, Karsaz, Guru Mandir, Teen Hatti, Liaquatabad No. 10, Karimabad, Water Pump, Ayesha Manzil, Sohrab Goth, and Gulshan Chowrangi between 8-10 am and again from 5-8 pm. While the Lyari Expressway itself remains clear of congestion, its exit points, particularly at Sohrab Goth and near Gharibabad, experience severe traffic jams during peak hours.

The survey also pointed out the widespread presence of encroachments, potholes, and a growing number of illegal nine- and twelve-seater CNG rickshaws operating as public transport on major roads. These rickshaws frequently engage in reckless driving, racing against each other, stopping erratically, and picking up or dropping off passengers without considering the traffic flow.

Additionally, driving against the traffic is a common issue that continues to go unaddressed by the traffic police.

DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz expressed the view that the rise in traffic encroachments and the operation of 9-seater and 12-seater CNG rickshaws had significantly contributed to the increasing frequency of traffic jams in the busy port city, which is also dealing with a shortage of traffic personnel.

Nawaz stated, "There are 9,000 Traffic Police positions, but currently, only 5,000 officers are available. Additionally, Central Business Units (CBUs) are typically located in city centers globally, but in our case, they are situated in District South, which leads to congestion in this area during peak morning and evening hours."

He also revealed that around 0.3 million vehicles are purchased annually in Karachi, making the expansion of signal-free corridors a viable solution.

On the other hand, Syed Amir Hussain, Project Coordinator at NED University, argued that signal-free corridors have done more harm than good for the city. He explained, "Although these projects were intended to alleviate traffic congestion, the bottlenecks at intersections still cause jams.

Moreover, these corridors have led to increased speeding, particularly at night, resulting in a rise in accidents. In the current scenario, reviving the Karachi Circular Railway, increasing the number of public buses, and removing encroachments from key highways could be effective solutions," Hussain suggested.

Professor Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali, Dean of Civil Engineering and Architecture at Sir Syed University, explained that each signal-free corridor faces unique issues, and comprehensive planning is necessary to address them.

He pointed out that one major problem is the lack of service roads around these corridors. Officials from the Traffic Engineering Bureau acknowledged that the entry and exit points of the Lyari Expressway are too narrow, and suggested that ramps should be constructed along Rashid Minhas Road.

Meanwhile, officials from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) assured that they would begin repairing potholes on the roads. They also stated that anti-encroachment operations are conducted periodically and that further action would be taken soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)