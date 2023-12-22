Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], December 21 (ANI): Khalid Khursheed, the former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has been disqualified for life from heading the party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) GB chapter, ARY News reported.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) GB in a verdict released on Thursday, disqualified Khalid Khursheed for life from heading the party in connection with a fake degree case.

A three-member bench announced the verdict on a petition filed by a member of the GB Assembly Shahzad Agha against the chief minister, ARY News reported.

The petitioner had argued that Khursheed's law degree was fake and he should be disqualified under Articles 62 and 63.

Khursheed claimed to have received a law degree from London but it could not be verified, according to ARY News.

He had been in office since December 2020 and had been a close aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Pakistan on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for over 50 PTI leaders on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots, as reported by ARY News.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested on May 9 this year at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Earlier in the day, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition by incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, seeking suspension of the trial court's verdict in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

On August 5, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan to three years in prison after the latter was "found guilty" of graft in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI founder was convicted of misusing his position to sell state gifts worth more than Rs140 million (USD 4,90,000) that he received from foreign dignitaries. (ANI)

