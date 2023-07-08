Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa meteorological department has said that the temperature has increased by two to four degree Celsius in the plains of the province and two to six degree Celsius in its northern areas, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The meteorological department also revealed that massive tree felling led to an increase in the heat index, while cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea also had a bad impact on the weather.

Director of the meteorological department Ijaz Ahmad said: "If you compare 2023 with 1993, the heat index has increased by 2-4 degrees Celsius in our plains and 2-6 degree Celsius in northern areas."

He said cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea had an impact on the entire country. "The moisture mostly comes from the Bay of Bengal, which causes rains. These cyclones suck the moisture. It's the same moisture that causes rain but when it disappears, you feel the heat," he said, as per Dawn.

The official said that the recent cyclone triggered a heatwave from June 20 and June 24 and that when the cyclone got over, the temperature went down.

As per the official, rains were caused by winds from the East Bay of Bengal and the South Arabian Sea after they mixed up with the westerly weather system mostly crossing into Pakistan from northern Afghanistan.

"The westerly system is still present in Afghanistan, so rains are expected from July 8 to 10," he said.

Ahmad said that clouds didn't develop between June 20 and 24 causing high temperatures for those days. "Since clouds weren't there, it didn't rain between June 20 and 24," he said.

The official said that the impact of climate change could be a decline in the water table because water evaporates at high temperatures.

He added that energy consumption increased in hot weather, especially in urban areas due to the heat generated by air conditioners. "When there is heat, the people in urban areas turn on air conditioners, which produce more heat," he said, according to Dawn.

Ahmad said that since a westerly system was still present in northern parts of Afghanistan, rainfall was expected in the province from today (July 8).

Experts believe that unplanned development activities and uncontrolled population are some of the major causes of the rising temperature in the province. (ANI)

