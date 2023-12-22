Peshawar [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): The Pakistan police released a report on the terror incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which stated that as many as 572 such incidents have been reported in the province so far this year, as reported by ARY News.

According to the police report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) witnessed a rise in terror incidents from 2021 as the province witnessed 1,327 incidents from 2021 till date.

The report added that as many as 260 terror incidents were reported in 2021, while 495 times terrorists attacked various installations in 2022.

Out of 572 incidents this year, 87, the highest number was reported in Dera Ismail Khan, while 79 were reported in North Waziristan, 72 in Khyber and 53 terror incidents were registered in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On December 18, police repulsed a terrorist attack on Chonda police post in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to police, a group of terrorists stormed the Chonda police post in the Kali Wanda area of Dera Ismail Khan with modern weapons.

The timely response by the police officials forced the terrorists to flee from the scene. No human loss was reported in the shootout.

Earlier, a CTD report revealed that as many as 837 terrorists were taken into custody in KP.

The highest number of arrested outlaws was from Peshawar 245, ARY News reported citing the report.

Earlier, Dawn reported that the surge in terror in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues to persist as an unsolved problem despite countless military operations spanning almost a decade and resulting in substantial casualties among both security forces and innocent civilians. (ANI)

