Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations on Tuesday said that security forces in Pakistan killed 30 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan district, as reported by Dawn.

Dawn said that a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted an IBO on Monday in the district's general area on Sararogha based on a reported terrorist presence.

Also Read | Pakistan Is Global Epicentre of Terrorism, Harbouring Over 20 UN-Listed Terrorist Entities, Says India at UN Security Council.

It added that security forces "effectively engaged" the terrorists at their location during the operation, due to which 30 were "sent to hell".

Dawn noted that the ISPR added that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Also Read | Pope Francis Health Update: Pointiff Has Pneumonia in Both Lungs but Remains in Good Spirits, Says Vatican.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve," the statement by ISPR said.

According to Dawn, Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for the operation.

Dawn reported that Pakistan's President reaffirmed his resolve to completely eradicate the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan group (TTP) and reiterated that operations against the TTP would continue till its complete elimination.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the government and the security forces were fully committed to completely wipe out terrorism from the country.

Citing a security report, released last month by the Islamabad-based think tank Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), showed that in 2024, the number of terror attacks reached levels comparable to the security situation in 2014 or earlier.

It said that while terrorists no longer controlled specific territories inside Pakistan as they did in 2014, the prevailing insecurity in parts of KP and Balochistan was "alarming".

It said that over 95 per cent of terrorist attacks recorded in 2024 were concentrated in KP and Balochistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)