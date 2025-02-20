Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has claimed that the ongoing conflict in Kurram tribal district is being fueled by foreign elements rather than a simple land dispute. He alleged that external forces were supplying weapons and explosives to intensify sectarian tensions in the region, Dawn reported.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, CM Gandapur said, "Land disputes occur in many places but does the entire region become involved in it?"

He maintained that sectarian unrest was not merely a result of local disagreements but was being encouraged by foreign backers. According to him, these forces were investing in the conflict with the intention of spreading it beyond Kurram.

The Chief Minister said the government was taking active measures to bring the situation under control and had recently approved PKR 2 billion to install CCTV cameras and establish security pickets along the Peshawar-Kurram route. Additionally, he announced head money for individuals involved in the violence and assured strict action against them.

"We have a clear message that anyone involved in militant activities will not be spared. They might escape today or tomorrow, but they will be eventually brought to justice -- they will be punished severely," he said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had earlier reported that over 150 bunkers had been demolished in Kurram as part of an ongoing effort to dismantle militant positions. The process, which started last month, is set to be completed by March 23, reported Dawn.

A recent briefing to the KP cabinet revealed that since October last year, 189 people had lost their lives in different clashes. The government, as part of its efforts to stabilise the area, facilitated the movement of nine convoys carrying 718 vehicles loaded with essential supplies to Kurram.

Meanwhile, the Tall-Parachinar Road, the only direct connection between Peshawar and Kurram, has remained closed for almost four months due to the violent clashes. The conflict escalated on November 22, when a convoy of 200 vehicles was attacked in the Bagan area. A day later, in retaliation, over 500 shops and houses were set ablaze in Bagan. The provincial government intervened and enforced a ceasefire on November 24, which was extended for seven days. However, the situation remained tense.

In an effort to end hostilities, a peace agreement was reached on January 1 following discussions led by a jirga of elders from both sides. The truce, however, was quickly shattered on January 4, when an attack left the deputy commissioner and his guards injured, Dawn reported.

Two weeks later, on January 17, another attack targeted a convoy transporting supplies, resulting in the deaths of five security personnel. Following this, the KP government announced another operation to curb militancy in the district. (ANI)

