Karachi [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters took to Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal streets to demonstrate their frustration against the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari's ruling to re-elect Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister.

"A massive protest erupted in Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters took to the streets to demonstrate their frustration against the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker's ruling to re-elect Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister," tweeted The Express Tribune.

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan have called for protests tonight against the outcomes of the Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz's 'surprising' victory in Punjab.

He was surprised by the happenings in the Punjab Assembly today. "Everyone is now looking to the Supreme Court (SC). Parliament has the power of morality, not the army, democracy is based on morality."

"I am 72 years old but I go to every meeting, whoever is honest will be with Imran Khan. I am deeply disappointed with what happened today in Punjab. People's mandate was robbed. These people will eat their mouths," said an elderly woman who participated in the Shahrah-e-Faisal protest.

"Salutations to you Karachi people, it is impossible to defeat your determination. I told the leadership in Lahore that there are thousands of people who are determined to go to CM House and Bilal House. Patalgah, my application has been approved for hearing. We will give our next action plan tomorrow. President PTI Karachi," tweeted PTI Karachi.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz was re-elected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab after the votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were rejected by the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.

Pervaiz Elahi - joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q - received 186 votes, while Hamza Shahbaz got 179 votes. However, 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

Following the counting of votes, the deputy speaker, citing Article 63A of the Constitution, rejected ten votes cast by the PML-Q members. As a result, Hamza received 179 votes, while Elahi managed to bag 176 votes.

PTI supporters are protesting across Pakistan against Mazari's ruling on CM Punjab poll. Nationwide protests happening right now in - Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Gujrat, DG Khan, Faislabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sukkur, Layyah, Larkana and Hyderabad.

"People are protesting at these places all over the country. Get out for the sake of Pakistan!" tweeted PTI.

PTI also slammed Asif Zardari, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leader and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Zardari and Sharif should remember one thing: they will never defeat this Zinda Qoum. Lahore has completely rejected them!" tweeted PTI.

The protestors were screaming "Today the conspiracy will not work."

Protests were also organized in Sargodha, Peshawar and Quetta as well.

"Sargodha rejected those who steal public mandate!" tweeted PTI.

"Massive protest in Peshawar against corrupt mafia!" added PTI Peshawar.

The PTI also thanked people for supporting them. "Shukriya Pakistan, InshAllah we will defeat the mafia once again... remember no one can defeat a zinda qoum!" PTI

The whole country is protesting against the theft of public mandate. Protests are taking place in all the small and big cities of the country. (ANI)

