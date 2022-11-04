Islamabad [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Thursday prohibited news channels from airing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar's video wherein he said that Imran Khan believed "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country's Interior Minister and a top ISI General" were behind the attack, the Dawn reported.

Senior PTI leaders said that Imran Khan believes that the bullets were fired at him at the behest of three people including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country's Interior Minister and a top ISI General and his remarks were based on information he had received.

Also Read | Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: PTI Chief Believes Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Senior Army Officer Behind Attack.

"Broadcasting of such content is likely to create hatred among the people or is prejudicial to maintenance of law and order or is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility or endangers national security is a serious violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and Section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as well as Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015," The Dawn quoted Media Regulatory as saying.

PTI chief was injured after a man opened fire at him in Gujranwala near the party's reception camp. The former prime minister sustained injuries on his leg and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment, Geo News reported.

Also Read | Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Police Officers Suspended for ‘Leaking’ Confession of Former PM’s Attacker.

Asad, quoting the PTI chairman, demanded that all three people -- the premier, the interior minister, and the senior military officer -- should be removed from their offices.

It went on to say that investigation of the attack on the PTI chief was underway and "prior to the completion of investigation such kind of statement of a senior PTI leader circulated on social media may prejudice the investigation and inquiry at this stage", The Dawn reported.

Subsequently, the statement added Pemra "hereby prohibits broadcast and re-broadcast of such statements being circulated on social media by PTI leaders which are unsubstantiated, vilifying, and cast aspersions against state institutions, with immediate effect".

In the latest development in the case, the suspect was caught by police in Pakistan for opening fire during the PTI's long march and said that he wanted to kill Imran Khan because "he was misleading the public," media reports said.

"I thought of this as there was Azaan going on and on the other side, Imran Khan is taking out his container and making noise. My conscience did not approve of this. I decided this suddenly... I conspired against Imran Khan when he kicked off his long march from Lahore. I made up my mind that I will not leave him alive," the shooter said according to a video shared on social media.

Responding to whether there was someone else in the conspiracy, the shooter said, "I have conspired this alone and no one else is involved in this. I came on a bike and I parked it at my uncle's shop. He has a motorcycle showroom."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)