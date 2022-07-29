Islamabad [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): Pakistan coalition government on Thursday accepted the resignation of 11 Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan (MNAs) belonging to Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of the PTI Lawmakers three months after the en-mass resignation of the lawmakers on April 11 following the ouster of the former prime minister Imran Khan from the top office after the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition in the parliament against him succeeded.

The government accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema, ARY News reported.

The confirmation of the acceptance of the resignations was issued by the NA Secretariat, which issued a list.

Currently, the total number of MNAs who had resigned stands at 131.

The other lawmakers on the list are Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema and Abdul Shakoor Shad.

It is not clear why the resignations of only 11 MNAs have been accepted by the speaker, however, the sources said that the government has initially accepted the resignations of 11 lawmakers and more resignations will be accepted in phases, ARY News reported.

The NA Speaker held consultations with Khursheed Shah, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique before accepting the resignations. The NA speaker will send a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to denotify the PTI lawmakers, added the sources.

Earlier in the day, the federal government decided to accept the resignations of some PTI MNAs.

As per the details, the decision was taken during a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Notably, the PTI members after approval of the party's leadership tendered their resignations from the National Assembly. PTI MNA Murad Saeed was the first PTI MNA who submitted his resignation to the National Assembly's speaker, ARY News reported.

The then-Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri approved the resignations of the PTI MNAs. (ANI)

