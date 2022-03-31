Islamabad [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): The proceedings of the National Assembly of Pakistan adjourned till April 3 soon after it convened on Thursday to discuss the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The crucial session for the no-confidence motion started after much delay but adjourned till Sunday 11.30 am, after members of Parliament demanded voting on the no-trust motion, Geo News reported.

The session was held with more than 172 members from the Opposition benches in attendance.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly offered to dissolve the assembly on the condition to withdraw the no-confidence motion against him.

Imran Khan has said that if the Opposition doesn't agree to his suggestion, he is ready to face any situation, Geo News reported Thursday, citing sources.

An "important personality" has given a message of Imran Khan to the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, the report added.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan will address the nation later tonight ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

Taking to Twitter, Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said: "Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight". The development comes at a time when Pakistan National Assembly is all set to take up discussion on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in the Lower House session which is scheduled at 4 pm today.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday tabled the no-confidence motion. With this move, Imran Khan became the third Pakistani PM to face the no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan in two back-to-back decisions has summoned a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in the afternoon at his residence.

On Thursday, Imran Khan deferred his address to the nation hours after an announcement was made that he will take people into confidence about a "foreign-funded conspiracy letter" to show "evidence" of attempts to topple his government.

PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan gave the information about the address having been postponed, reported Geo News. The Imran Khan government is facing the heat over the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition.

"PM Imran Khan's address to the nation for today has been postponed," Javed Khan said in a tweet.

After the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as some allies of PTI have come out in the open against Imran Khan. (ANI)

