Gujranwala [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): Over 110 Christian sanitation workers employed under the "Suthra Punjab" initiative in Pakistan's Wazirabad were allegedly not paid their salaries during the Easter holiday, prompting protests and serious concerns about 'exploitation' by a private waste management company contracted by local authorities, Dawn reported.

The protesting workers said that the company provided them only partial payments ranging from Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 8000 to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 12000 instead of full monthly wages, even as they continued to perform their duties during the Easter Holiday.

Also Read | Google Ad Antitrust Ruling: US Department of Justice Wins Antitrust Case Against Google Over Monopoly in Advertising Technology Industry.

The impacted workers said that they are not formally on the municipal payroll and are at the mercy of the private contractor managing sanitation operations under the provincial cleanliness campaign, Dawn reported.

Another group of workers from Sindh, also deployed by the company, held a protest on the road in response to withheld salaries. A video of a company official allegedly trying to run over a protester with a vehicle surfaced on social media, sparking public outcry.

Also Read | 'Proud Moment for Every Indian Across the World': PM Narendra Modi Hails Inclusion of Manuscripts of Bhagavad Gita, Bharat Muni's Natyashastra in UNESCO's Memory of World Register.

Around 40 workers employed by the Municipal Committee Wazirabad were paid on time, Dawn reported, citing sources. However, those working under the contractor did not receive full payment.

Speaking to reporters, workers said that the exploitation has become a routine under the new waste management setup, and no one is paying attention to their grievances.

Sanitation services were impacted in various areas due to the protests, resulting in garbage getting piled up across the city and creating unsanitary conditions. Locals said that the situation is a slap in the face to the "Suthra Punjab" campaign.

Company officials have rejected the workers' allegations. A company representative said that all employees would receive full payment before Easter and termed the reports of PKR 14 million in outstanding dues to the Sindhi contractor as baseless.

Civic and business communities have urged Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take notice of the situation and act strictly against those responsible for the workers' mistreatment and the breakdown of municipal services, Dawn reported.

Christians across the world marked Good Friday on Friday. Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus. Good Friday also marks the beginning of the Easter weekend. Observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday, it is a day of reflection, mourning, and remembrance of Jesus' sacrifice on behalf of humanity.

Traditionally practised activities for the day include praying, fasting, and visiting churches. The day celebrates the resurrection of Jesus. According to the Bible, it marks the third day after Jesus was crucified, when he rose from the dead. People often associate Easter with chocolate eggs, lambs, and bunnies that symbolise the coming of spring. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)