Karachi [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): A blaze engulfed over 50 huts beneath Pakistan's Teen Hatti Bridge in Karachi on Thursday, as per reports from Dawn, citing information from police and rescue services.

The House Officer at the supermarket police station, Aslam Bhatti, disclosed that approximately 50-60 huts were razed in the fire. Furthermore, he noted that the cause of the fire remained undetermined, suggesting the possibility of human error.

Sindh Rescue 1122 Director General Abid Shaikh highlighted that the fire erupted in the huts under the bridge around 6 pm, as reported by Dawn.

He further stated that one fire tender was sent to the location but as the department realised the severity of the situation, they sent more.

Later, the fire came under control after the hectic efforts of 11 fire tenders and the cooling work was underway, Shaikh said.

Moreover, he emphasised that the rescue team faced difficulties while trying to access the site of the fire's origin and based on an estimation, 40 huts were destroyed in the fire but no casualties were reported, according to Dawn.

Similar incidents have taken place in the past as well.

Last week, as reported by Dawn, two workers were burned to death and a third one was injured when a huge fire erupted in a private steel mill in the industrial area of Port Qasim.

Another huge fire erupted in a towel factory in the Korangi Industrial Area on the same day, which was controlled after hectic efforts that lasted for several hours, Dawn reported. (ANI)

