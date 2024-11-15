Balochistan [Pakistan], November 15 (ANI): The human rights department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Paank, has voiced support for Bibi Ganjatoon who has been searching for her sons for 13 years after being forcibly disappeared by Pakistan's armed forces.

Ganjatoon, the mother of Naseeruddin and Muhammad Younus from the Kench district of Balochistan, has been demanding justice for a long time. Still, her voice was curbed by the security forces.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "We stand in solidarity with Bibi Ganjatoon, a mother from Kech, Balochistan, who has endured a heartbreaking 13-year search for her two sons, Naseeruddin and Muhammad Younus, forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces. Despite years of appeals to authorities, from local officials to the Supreme Court, she remains in the dark about her son's whereabouts, with no answers or justice provided."

According to Paank, the local officials demanded justice for two sons from the Supreme Court but were denied justice.

Paank urged the Pakistan government and the judiciary to listen to Ganjatoon's appeal and said, "No mother should have to beg for the return of her children or face a lifetime of uncertainty and suffering."

Paank further highlighted, "Enforced disappearances are a gross violation of human rights, and this cycle of anguish must end. We call on all relevant authorities to locate and safely return Naseeruddin and Muhammad Younus to their family and to put an end to this inhumane practice."

The rise in cases of enforced disappearance of the Baloch people has created terror and fear in the region. The Baloch people are facing oppression by the Pakistan armed forces to raise their voices against illegal activities. They have urged the global community to support them in such a situation as the armed forces are intensifying their military operation with violence. Paank stands in solidarity with the victims to end the violation of human rights. (ANI)

