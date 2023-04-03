Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, has said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) experienced significant political loss as a result of their alliance with the 13-party coalition that controls the government, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Geo News reported.

After taking up the post of party President for Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in March, the senior leader stated that the contacts of PTI with the old allies, including the MQM-P have been restored now.

He also stressed the fact that the MQM-P which believes there is no point in continuing the alliance with the PDM.

A day earlier, the MQM-P denounced dynastic politics in the nation and expressed its worries about its deal with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which controls Sindh, reported Geo News.

The Grand Democratic Alliance and the government of Balochistan, according to Elahi, the former chief minister of Punjab, have serious concerns about the current administration's anti-national and anti-Constitutional policies.

"Imran Khan will soon call a meeting of all the parties and communicate the next action plan," he said, as per Geo News.

In March, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi thanked Imran Khan for appointing him as PTI president.

In a tweet, Elahi stated, "No one has respected me like Imran Khan, and we all have to work together to strengthen him." In February, the former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announced joining the PTI along with 10 of his party's former MPAs, The News International reported.

Khan and Elahi share close ties as the former Punjab Chief Minister vowed to support the former Pakistan Prime Minister. In January, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi dissolved the Punjab Assembly at the instructions of Imran Khan and subsequently lost his post as the province's chief minister. (ANI)

