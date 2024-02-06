Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Mirpur Khas [Pakistan], February 6 (ANI): Zulfiqar Shah, a candidate representing the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in Mirpur Khas, reportedly sustained injuries in a targeted gun attack near the vicinity of Taluka Police Station, according to ARY News.

Authorities disclosed that unidentified assailants opened fire on Zulfiqar Shah, who is contesting from PS-46, striking him in the shoulder before fleeing the scene. Police confirmed that the attackers fired six to seven bullets at the PPP candidate's vehicle, resulting in his injury.

Following the assault, rescue personnel promptly transported Zulfiqar Shah from Mirpur Khas to Hyderabad to receive urgent medical attention, as reported by ARY News.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took cognizance of a separate attack on a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) election office in Quetta.

As per ARY News details, the ECP promptly initiated an investigation into the incident, directing the chief secretary and IG Balochistan to submit a comprehensive report. The ECP spokesperson emphasized that individuals implicated in such acts would face prosecution under the electoral laws.

In another disturbing development, three individuals sustained injuries in a grenade attack targeting a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) election office in Quetta.

According to law enforcement officials, the assault occurred on Saryab Road in Quetta, where unknown assailants hurled a hand grenade at the PPP election office, resulting in injuries to three individuals.

The incidents underscore the heightened tensions and security challenges surrounding the electoral process in various regions of Pakistan. (ANI)

