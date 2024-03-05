Islamabad [Pakistan], March 5 (ANI): Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party on Monday held a rally against the raid at its chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai's residence in Quetta and announced a shutterdown strike today, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has named Achakzai as its presidential candidate and condemned the raid. The Quetta district administration has said that during the raid, it has recovered a piece of government-owned land, "illegally occupied" by Achakzai. The lawyers' community also observed a strike and were not present in district courts as a protest.

A large number of workers and supporters, carrying party flags, placards and banners, participated in the rally. PKMAP central leaders Hamid Khan Achakzai, Lala Rauf and Abdul Qahar Wadan led the rally against raid carried out on Achakzai.

The participants of the rally gathered at the Bacha Khan Chowk, where PKMAP addressed the crowd. They condemned raid on the Achakzai's residence and said he was targeted for his speech in the Pakistan's National Assembly, according to Dawn report.

The participants of the rally further said that Achakzai as a presidential candidate and deserves presidential protocol rather than raids on his residence. PKMAP refuted the administration's statement that they had illegally occupied the government land of Achakzai.

PKMAP said that the land was legally allotted and has complete documentation. PkMAP leaders said that the district administration wanted "to shed blood." However, the restraint shown by the party foiled the plan of administration.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House on Monday, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan condemned the raid at Achakzai's home. He said PTI is supporting Aschakzai as its presidential candidate to eliminate establishment's role in politics.

Ali Muhammad Khan said, "The nation and PTI stand by the armed forces, but we have a stance that the country should be run as per the Constitution," adding that Achakzai also has the same stance, Dawn reported.

PTI leader said, "The country's issues should be addressed in the parliament. Imran Khan and Mahmood Khan Achakzai have been saying this." He said that Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari also shared similar view in the past, however, "they have changed their narratives".

Last week, PTI announced support for Achakzai to contest the presidential election on March 9 against PPP's Asif Ali Zardari. The nomination came a day after the Baloch nationalist leader during his address in Pakistan's National Assembly spoke against the alleged role of the military establishment in politics.

In his speech, he also supported PTI founder Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala jail. Ali Muhammad Khan said Pakistan's issues should be addressed through a debate in the parliament, Dawn reported.

Asked about PTI founder Imran Khan derogatory remarks against Achakzai in the past, Khan said if political parties move in circles, 250 million people will suffer. He stated that PTI will hold talks with other political leaders if they share the same narrative. (ANI)

