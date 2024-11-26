Islamabad [Pakistan], November 26 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Rangers and police officers by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Sharif called for the immediate identification and accountability of those responsible for the incident.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to provide the highest level of medical care to the Rangers and police officers injured in the attack and stated that assaults on law enforcement personnel, masked as peaceful protests, are entirely unacceptable, ARY News reported.

He reminded that the police and the Rangers are responsible for maintaining law and order in the city.

Sharif described the group responsible for the attack as anarchistic, suggesting that their actions reflect a desire for violence rather than legitimate protest, and labelled it as extremism, ARY News reported.

He stressed that Pakistan cannot tolerate any form of chaos or violence, condemning bloodshed fuelled by malicious political motives.

Earlier, during the ongoing Tehreek-e-Insaf protest demanding the release of Imran Khan from Adiala Jail, at least four Pakistan Rangers personnel were killed when a vehicle ran them over on Srinagar Highway. In addition, five others, including police officers, were injured in the incident. According to ARY News, citing security sources, 25 policemen have been killed, and more than 100 others have been injured in the violent protests since they began on November 24.

The incident prompted the deployment of the Pakistan Army in Islamabad under Article 245 of the Constitution, with shoot-at-sight orders reportedly issued, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Insaaf rally entered Islamabad today under the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur marking the start of a significant 'do-or-die' protest for the release of PTI founder and the country's premier Imran Khan from prison, ARY News reported.

The rally, which includes convoys from Hazara Division, DI Khan, and Balochistan, merged with Gandapur's motorcade at the Hakla interchange, ARY News reported. Alongside Gandapur, Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, and other senior PTI leaders are participating in the protest. (ANI)

